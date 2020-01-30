Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 940 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 903.93 ($11.89).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 857.40 ($11.28) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 927.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 890.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

