Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 385,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Apache by 17.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 760.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apache by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apache (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com