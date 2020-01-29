Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.47). Apache reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

