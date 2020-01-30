Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Apartment Investment and Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management has a dividend payout ratio of 371.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

