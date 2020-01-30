Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Lisa R. Cohn Sells 7,482 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after buying an additional 406,949 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 156,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

