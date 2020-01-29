Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

