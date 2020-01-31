Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

