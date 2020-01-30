Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

AIV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

