Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

Shares of AIV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. 1,464,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

