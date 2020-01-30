Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Update

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apex Global Brands has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 12.63% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

