Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.85. Aphria shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 6,899,733 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Aphria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

