Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.89 Million

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to post sales of $369.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.10 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $346.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 136,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,452. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $11,984,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 108,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com