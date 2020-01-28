Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 535,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $881.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

