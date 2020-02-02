Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. 4,165,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,624. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

