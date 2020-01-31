Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

