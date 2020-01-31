Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apollo Medical an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 10,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 38,600 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $649,638.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 303,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,152. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $526,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $631.55 million, a P/E ratio of 165.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.86.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com