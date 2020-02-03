AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Critical Survey

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -75.42% -1,396.92% -49.97% AppFolio 14.44% 32.06% 16.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domo and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $142.46 million 4.74 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -2.57 AppFolio $190.07 million 23.55 $19.97 million $0.56 234.71

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Domo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Domo and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67 AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75

Domo presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $87.03, suggesting a potential downside of 33.78%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.