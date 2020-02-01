Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce sales of $65.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.20 billion to $65.67 billion. Apple reported sales of $58.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $284.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.11 billion to $289.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $307.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $287.38 billion to $318.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $14.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.51. 47,882,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

