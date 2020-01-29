Apple Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Apple has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $15.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,393,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. Apple has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $323.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

