Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45, RTT News reports. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Apple updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AAPL stock traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,019,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,235,961. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $323.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

