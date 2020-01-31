Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $355.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $355.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

