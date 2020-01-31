Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

AAPL stock traded down $8.27 on Wednesday, reaching $315.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,584,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?