January 31, 2020
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $375.00. The stock had previously closed at $324.23, but opened at $324.34. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple shares last traded at $319.58, with a volume of 19,579,524 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average of $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

