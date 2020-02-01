Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $373.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment and a rebound in iPhone sales, which grew on a year-over-year basis. Customer response was exceptional for new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Moreover, sales benefited from trade-in programs, which doubled on a year-over-year basis. Wearables’ top-line growth was aided by strong demand for Apple Watch and AirPod. AirPod sales benefited from the launch of AirPod Pro, which features active noise cancellation. Moreover, Apple Watch’s adoption rate grew rapidly. The solid adoption of Apple Watch is now helping the iPhone maker strengthen presence in the personal health monitor space.The Phase One deal between the United States and China is also a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

