Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,584,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

