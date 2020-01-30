Apple’s (AAPL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $300.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.24.

AAPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. 31,597,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

