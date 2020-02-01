Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Down 12.6%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s stock price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.43, approximately 524,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,137,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

