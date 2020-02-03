Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $72.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 136,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 364.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 499,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners