Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 178356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Specifically, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 100,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $119,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

