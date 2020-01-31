AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.90 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post $677.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.70 million and the highest is $682.50 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $685.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 293,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,987. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

