Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.10), 4,479 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($7.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $295.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 613.48.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile (LON:APTD)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

