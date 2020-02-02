Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 1,617,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

