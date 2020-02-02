Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

