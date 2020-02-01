Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $105.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Aptiv stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 1,617,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

