ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Receives $13.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after buying an additional 343,778 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 125,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 253,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

