ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ABR stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 343,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 93,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

