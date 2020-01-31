January 31, 2020
Latest News

ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

John Highviewby John Highview

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.25. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oppenheimer Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $124.00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *