ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.25. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

