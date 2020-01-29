ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.29. 2,090,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,931. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

