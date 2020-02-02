ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Trading Down 2.2%

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 8,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AETUF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

