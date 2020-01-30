ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

ArcBest has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

