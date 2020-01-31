ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 164,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $642.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing