ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Receives $18.33 Average PT from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 3,883,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

