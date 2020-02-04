Arch Coal (ARCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

