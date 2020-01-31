Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Archer Daniels Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE:ADM opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

