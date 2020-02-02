Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE ADM opened at $44.76 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 244,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: FinTech