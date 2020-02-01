Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.74, but opened at $43.68. Archer Daniels Midland shares last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 5,958,654 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $100,377,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $22,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

