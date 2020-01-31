Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $1,237,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

