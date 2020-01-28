Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NYSE ARNC opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

