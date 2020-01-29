Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Raised to at Credit Suisse Group

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $99,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

