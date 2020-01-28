Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 862,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 344,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 805,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 485,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet